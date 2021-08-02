Show Class 1 — 1st, Madison Stollings, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics.
Show Class 2 — 1st, Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Sadie Stumbo, Medallions; 3rd, Katie-Alaine Ross, Totally Awesome Kids.
Show Class 3 — 1st, Sadie Stumbo, Medallions; 2nd, Johnna Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Emillee-Anne Ross, Totally Awesome Kids.
Show Class 4 — 1st, Nevaeh Easley, Irish Hollow Kids; 2nd, Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Caydee Jones, Jackson County Livestock.
Show Class 5 — 1st, Mason Thornhill, Irish Hollow Kids; 2nd, Nevaeh Easley, Irish Hollow Kids; 3rd, Madison Thornhill, Irish Hollow Kids.
Show Class 6 — 1st, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Josealynn Durham, Irish Hollow Kids.
Show Class 7 — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Chase Keirns, Ridge Runners.
Show Class 8 — 1st, Baylee Davis, Country Classics; 2nd, Chase Keirns, Ridge Runners, 3rd, Chloe Coyan, Ridge Runners.
Grand Champion Market Poultry — Baylee Davis
Reserve Champion Market Poultry — Emma Moon
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Brenton Moon; 4th, Chase Keirns; 5th, Madeline Coughenour; 6th, Chase Keirns; 7th, Mason Thornhill; 8th, Harper Euton; 9th, Brenton Moon; 10th, Grant Riegel.
