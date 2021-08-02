Senior Showmanship — 1st, Emillee-Anne Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Nevaeh Easley, Irish Hollow Kids.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 2nd, Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Katie-Alaine Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Mallori Wills, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Mason Thornhill, Irsh Hollow Kids; 3rd, Izabelle Dyer, Country Classics.

Overall Market Poultry Showman — Emillee-Anne Ross

