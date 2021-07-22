Underweight — 1st, Madalynn Rawlins, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Piper Gentry, Country Critters; 3rd, Elizabeth Hopper, Barnyard Rascals.
Show Class 1 — 1st, Emma Butts, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Jasmine Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Caydee Jones, Jackson County Livestock.
Show Class 2 — 1st, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Kyler Camp, Dream Catchers; 3rd, Victoria Lung, Jackson County Livestock.
Show Class 3 — 1st, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Jamie Morris, Hayseeds; 3rd, Bryler Ogle, Dream Catchers.
Show Class 4 — 1st, Adelyn Coon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Madelyn Hamblin, Dream Catchers; 3rd, Katie Morris, Hayseeds.
Show Class 5 — 1st, Karson Mullins, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Makya Jenkins, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Clint Bartels, Animal House.
Show Class 6 — 1st, Amaya Jenkins, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Kerrigan Wilson, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Makenna Kilgour, Jackson County Livestock.
Show Class 7 — 1st, Mackenzie Coulter, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Kerrigan Wilson, Jackson County Livestock, 3rd, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock.
Show Class 8 — 1st, Izabella Stafford, Country Classics; 2nd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Johnna Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids.
Show Class 9 — 1st, Averie Brennan, Country Classics; 2nd, Katie Johnson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Layla Smith, Forward Thinkers.
Show Class 10 — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Makayla Wyant, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Madison Hall, Country Super Stars.
Show Class 11 — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Kynlee Biggs, Highlanders; 3rd, Hunter Causey, Highlanders.
Show Class 12 — 1st, Addison Merrill, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Izabella Stafford, Country Classics; 3rd, Makenzie Collins, Highlanders.
Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Addison Merrill
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Izabella Stafford
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Mackenzie Coulter; 4th, Emma Moon; 5th, Brenton Moon; 6th, Amaya Jenkins; 7th, Karson Mullins; 8th, Kerrigan Wilson; 9th, Averie Brennan; 10th, Katie Johnson.
