Senior Showmanship — 1st, Makenna Folden, Barn Bunch; 2nd, Olivia Moore, Barn Bunch; 3rd, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers. 

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Wyant, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kerrigan Wilson, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Piper Gentry, Country Critters; 3rd, Katie Moore, Moonshine.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Makya Jenkins, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Nicklaus Howell, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Charlee Simpson, Highlanders.

Overall Market Rabbit Showman — Makenna Folden

