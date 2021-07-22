Senior Showmanship — 1st, Makenna Folden, Barn Bunch; 2nd, Olivia Moore, Barn Bunch; 3rd, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Wyant, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kerrigan Wilson, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Piper Gentry, Country Critters; 3rd, Katie Moore, Moonshine.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Makya Jenkins, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Nicklaus Howell, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Charlee Simpson, Highlanders.
Overall Market Rabbit Showman — Makenna Folden
