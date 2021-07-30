Show Class 1 — 1st, David Kisor, Highlanders; 2nd, Colter Cherrington, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Zane Hoyt, Barnyard Rascals.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Rylan Wyant, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Riley Adkins, Moonshine; 3rd, Bailey Hoyt, Barnyard Rascals.

Show Class 3 — 1st, Levi Lyons, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Katelyn Williams, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Lacie Russ, Oak Hill FFA.

Show Class 4 — 1st, Tyler Stephens, Moonshine; 2nd, Kennedey Lambert, Country Critters; 3rd, Evan Williams, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 5 — 1st, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Lance Barnett, Moonshine; 3rd, MacKenzie Lewis, Oak Hill FFA.

Show Class 6 — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Grace Lundy, Animal House; 3rd, Rebecca Shaw, Oak Hill FFA.

Show Class 7 — 1st, Abby Lewis, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Charles McNeal, Four Mile Farmers; 3rd, Jennifer Meldick, Oak Hill FFA.

Grand Champion Market Steer — Makayla Davidson

Reserve Champion Market Steer — Gage Farrar

Top County Bred Market Steer — Makayla Davidson

Runner-up County Bred Market Steer — Tyler Stephens

Rate-Of-Gain Market Steer — Grace Lundy

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Tyler Stephens, 4th, Kennedey Lambert, 5th, Rylan Wyant, 6th, Grace Lundy, 7th, Levi Lyons, 8th, Lance Barnett, 9th, Evan Williams, 10th, Madelyn Fannin.

