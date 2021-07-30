Senior Showmanship — 1st, Lance Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Kennedey Lambert, Country Critters; 3rd, Levi Lyons, Oak Hill FFA.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Rebecca Shaw, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Rylan Wyant, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Zane Hoyt, Barnyard Rascals.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Tyler Stephens, Moonshine; 2nd, Colter Cherrington, Barnyard Rascals.

Overall Market Steer Showman — Makayla Davidson

Overall Beef Showman — Gage Farrar

