Senior Showmanship — 1st, Lance Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Kennedey Lambert, Country Critters; 3rd, Levi Lyons, Oak Hill FFA.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Rebecca Shaw, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Rylan Wyant, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Zane Hoyt, Barnyard Rascals.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Tyler Stephens, Moonshine; 2nd, Colter Cherrington, Barnyard Rascals.
Overall Market Steer Showman — Makayla Davidson
Overall Beef Showman — Gage Farrar
