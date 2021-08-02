Underweight — 1st, Harley Causey, Highlanders; 2nd, Haley Ross, Barn Bunch.

Overweight — 1st, Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 1 — 1st, Jacob Malone, Highlanders; 2nd, Bristol Stickley, Animal House; 3rd, Brody Saylor, Animal House.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Bryce Malone, Highlanders; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Noah Collins, Highlanders.

Show Class 3 — 1st, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Quentin Chambers, Animal House; 3rd, McKinlee Cravens, Highlanders.

Show Class 4 — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 3rd, Nolan Collins, Highlanders.

Show Class 5 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Jordan Wood, Country Critters; 3rd, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine.

Show Class 6 — 1st, Lance Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 3rd, Brock Harden, Oak Hill FFA.

Show Class 7 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 3rd, Lance Barnett, Moonshine.

Show Class 8 — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Aidan Ross; Barn Bunch; 3rd, Alex Sharp, Oak Hill FFA.

Grand Champion Market Hog — Brady Dailey

Reserve Champion Market Hog —Addyson Dailey

Top County Bred Market Hog — Emma Webb

Runner-up Top County Bred Market Hog — Madden Oliver

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer; 4th, Presley Sexton; 5th, Quentin Chambers; 6th Jacob Wood; 7th,  Jordan Swackhammer; 8th, Lance Barnett; 9th, Bryce Malone; 10th, McKinlee Cravens.

