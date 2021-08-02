Underweight — 1st, Harley Causey, Highlanders; 2nd, Haley Ross, Barn Bunch.
Overweight — 1st, Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners.
Show Class 1 — 1st, Jacob Malone, Highlanders; 2nd, Bristol Stickley, Animal House; 3rd, Brody Saylor, Animal House.
Show Class 2 — 1st, Bryce Malone, Highlanders; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Noah Collins, Highlanders.
Show Class 3 — 1st, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Quentin Chambers, Animal House; 3rd, McKinlee Cravens, Highlanders.
Show Class 4 — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 3rd, Nolan Collins, Highlanders.
Show Class 5 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Jordan Wood, Country Critters; 3rd, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine.
Show Class 6 — 1st, Lance Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 3rd, Brock Harden, Oak Hill FFA.
Show Class 7 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 3rd, Lance Barnett, Moonshine.
Show Class 8 — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Aidan Ross; Barn Bunch; 3rd, Alex Sharp, Oak Hill FFA.
Grand Champion Market Hog — Brady Dailey
Reserve Champion Market Hog —Addyson Dailey
Top County Bred Market Hog — Emma Webb
Runner-up Top County Bred Market Hog — Madden Oliver
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer; 4th, Presley Sexton; 5th, Quentin Chambers; 6th Jacob Wood; 7th, Jordan Swackhammer; 8th, Lance Barnett; 9th, Bryce Malone; 10th, McKinlee Cravens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.