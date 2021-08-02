Senior Showmanship — 1st, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 2nd, Ivy Gentry, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Max Gentry, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Daniel Newsome, Country Super Stars.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners; 2nd Harley Causey, Highlanders.
Overall Market Swine Showman — Brady Dailey
