Senior Showmanship — 1st, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 2nd, Ivy Gentry, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Luke Stewart, Moonshine.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Joseph Barnett, Moonshine; 2nd, Max Gentry, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Daniel Newsome, Country Super Stars.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners; 2nd Harley Causey, Highlanders.

Overall Market Swine Showman — Brady Dailey

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments