Show Class 1 — 1st, Ethan Criner, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Ethan Criner, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Addison Brown, Hayseeds.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 3 — 1st, Jordan Causey, Highlanders; 2nd, Harley Causey, Highlanders; 3rd, Jordan Causey, Highlanders.

Grand Champion Market Turkey — Jordan Causey

Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Harley Causey

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Jordan Causey; 4th, Harley Causey; 5th, Shueler Murray; 6th, Savanah Stickley; 7th, Shueler Murray; 8th, Trussell Murray; 9th, Mallori Willis; 10th, Ethan Criner.

