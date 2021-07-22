Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Dylan Triplett, Barnyard Rascals.
Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Doe Under 6 Months — 1st, Piper Gentry, Country Critters; 2nd, Natalle Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Joey Bixler, Ridge Runners.
Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Nicklaus Howell, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Piper Gentry, Country Critters.
Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Piper Gentry, Country Critters; 2nd, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock.
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers.
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Doe Under 6 Months — 1st, Katie-Alaine Ross, Totally Awesome Kids.
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Izabelle Dyer, Country Classics.
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers; 2nd Charlee Simpson, Highlanders.
Breeding Rabbit, Best Doe and Litter — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers
Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit (New Zealand Buck) — Brenton Moon
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit (New Zealand Buck) — Brenton Moon
