JACKSON — The Jackson Freedom Festival 5K Run/Walk was held over the weekend.
The 5K was held on Saturday, July 3, in Jackson. The start and finishing point was next to Manpower Park. The course snaked through the downtown streets of the City of Jackson. Those in attendance that morning, enjoyed sunny weather.
Below is the awards list:
Overall Female Results:
1st, Abbey Mohan, age 19, finished the 5K with a time of 19:33.
2nd, Sydney Reed, age 18, finished the 5K with a time of 21:50.
3rd, Samantha Reed, age 18, finished the 5K with a time of 24:18.
Overall Male Results:
1st, Jonah Phillips, age 21, finished the 5K with a time of 17:04.
2nd, Dutch Byrd, age 18, finished the 5K with a time of 17:50.
3rd, Michael Sawicki, age 32, finished the 5K with a time of 18:36.
Overall Female Walker Result:
1st, Teresa Tenpenny, age 47, finished the 5K with a time of 40:41.
Overall Male Walker Result:
1st, Timothy Harvey, age 44, finished the 5K with a time of 40:40.
Female Runner Age Group 1-12:
1st, Addison Brown, age 12, finished the 5K with a time of 28:16.
2nd, Addyson Wildman, age 11, finished the 5K with a time of 39:43.
Male Runner Age Group 1-12:
1st, Deegan Evans, age 12, finished the 5K with a time of 22:27.
Male Runner Age Group 13-16:
1st, Justin Sheets, age 14, finished the 5K with a time of 20:33.
2nd, Ian Bautista, age 14, finished the 5K with a time of 21:58.
3rd, Garrett Cody, age 14, finished the 5K with a time of 22:00.
Male Runner Age Group 17-19:
1st, Chris Hughes, age 18, finished the 5K with a time of 18:51.
2nd, Aj Sibole, age 18, finished the 5K with a time of 19:26.
Female Runner Age Group 20-24:
1st, Parker Davis, age 24, finished the 5K with a time of 24:24.
2nd, Emma Newsom, age 22, finished the 5K with a time of 26:09.
3rd, Celeste Stiltner, age 23, finished the 5K with a time of 37:38.
Male Runner Age Group 20-24:
1st, Baron Griffiths, age 21, finished the 5K with a time of 20:19.
2nd, Brandon Ebby, age 23, finished the 5K with a time of 21:08.
Female Runner Age Group 25-29:
1st, Ashlyn Denney, age 25, finished the 5K with a time of 26:05.
Female Runner Age Group 30-34:
1st, Rachel Rutherford, age 34, finished the 5K with a time of 30:16.
2nd, Tory Walker, age 34, finished the 5K with a time of 34:58.
Male Runner Age Group 30-34:
1st, Taylor Rhea, age 31, finished the 5K with a time of 22:25.
2nd, Kris Wiseman, age 31, finished the 5K with a time of 24:38.
Female Runner Age Group 35-39:
1st, Adriana Navarro, age 37, finished the 5K with a time of 25:58.
2nd, Sandra Stanley, age 37, finished the 5K with a time of 28:08.
3rd, Lisa Brown, age 36, finished the 5K with a time of 28:26.
Male Runner Age Group 35-39:
1st, Keith Wiseman, age 35, finished the 5K with a time of 20:49.
2nd, Geoff A Grimes, age 36, finished the 5K with a time of 21:49.
3rd, Zach Conley, age 36, finished the 5K with a time of 22:22.
Male Runner Age Group 40-44:
1st, Don Morris, age 41, finished the 5K with a time of 20:23.
2nd, Clayton Newman, age 41, finished the 5K with a time of 22:18.
Female Runner Age Group 45-49:
1st, Kerry Mohan, age 49, finished the 5K with a time of 28:56.
2nd, Trisha Reed, age 46, finished the 5K with a time of 32:48.
3rd, Trecia Kimes-Brown, age 47, finished the 5K with a time of 41:08.
Female Runner Age Group 50-54:
1st, Karen Cyrus, age 54, finished the 5K with a time of 27:36.
Male Runner Age Group 50-54:
1st, Rob Ervin, age 52, finished the 5K with a time of 20:26.
Female Runner Age Group 55-59:
1st, Tina Callahan, age 58, finished the 5K with a time of 36:55.
Male Runner Age Group 55-59:
1st, Wayne Newsom, age 56, finished the 5K with a time of 26:05.
Male Runner Age Group 60-64:
1st, George Sellers, age 64, finished the 5K with a time of 19:38.
2nd, Jim Cremeans, age 63, finished the 5K with a time of 28:46.
Male Runner Age Group 70-98:
1st, Greg Ervin, age 73, finished the 5K with a time of 34:49.
There were a total of 53 finishers (25 female, 28 males) at this year’s 5K.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.