JACKSON — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol selected Trooper Michael Ervin as the 2021 Jackson Post Trooper of the Year.
Ervin was chosen by his peers based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, his peers, and the public.
He was commissioned in 2007 as a member of the 148th Academy Class. Prior to joining the Patrol, Michael served in the United States Marine Corps from 2004 to 2006 as a member of The Commandant’s Own, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.
Ervin started his career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Portsmouth Post until transferring to the Jackson Post in October, 2018. He has earned two Ace Awards for auto larceny, ten Criminal Patrol Awards for felony apprehensions and numerous commendations throughout his time with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ervin resides in Scioto County and spends much of his time away from work with his family.
