JACKSON — Warriors for Christ (W4C) Ministries is offering the 2021 Lexi Vest Hope Rising Scholarship. W4C Recovery is a 501C3 non-profit organization located in Jackson County. This scholarship is for $1,000 and will be awarded to a graduating senior in Jackson County who has been impacted by addiction and has overcome adversity. This scholarship will go to the senior who has chosen not to be defined by circumstances, but instead, has risen up to make a difference. There are no GPA requirements. The scholarship application can be found online on the homepage of w4chope.org. Applications are due May 1, 2021 and will be awarded May 7, 2021.

