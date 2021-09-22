JACKSON — The Jackson County Department of Job and Family Service’s “2021 School Spirit Project” is underway. Jackson County Children enrolled in K-12 whose household income does not exceed 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) may be eligible for up to $150 per child. Vouchers may be used toward the purchase of shoes, backpacks and/or socks at the Shoe Department. Applications are available at the agency and will be accepted through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments