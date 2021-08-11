Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Goat — Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Market Goat — Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners

Reserve Champion Market Goat — Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners

Rate of Gain Market Goat — Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang

Rate of Gain Market Goat — Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang

Rate of Gain Market Goat — Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Meat Breeding Goat — Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers

Reserve Champion Meat Breeding Goat — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers

Ultimate Goat Showman — Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang

Grand Champion Senior Goat Showmanship — Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers

Grand Champion Novice Goat Showmanship — Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang

Grand Champion Junior Goat Showmanship — Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang

Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers

Reserve Champion Novice Goat Showmanship — Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners

Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showmanship — Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies

Dairy Breeding Goats

Does: 24 months and over — 1st, Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers

Meat Breeding Goats

Does: 0-6 months: 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 4th, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Market Goats

Show Class 1 — 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Show Class 2 — 1st, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 3rd, Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners

Show Class 3 — 1st, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang; 3rd, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners

Show Class 4 — 1st, Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang; 2nd, Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Mimphis Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang

Showmanship

Novice Goat Showmanship — 1st, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 2nd, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners; 3rd, Rayven Zimmerman, Countryside Ranch Hands

Junior Goat Showmanship — 1st, Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang; 2nd, Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang; 4th, Mimphis Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 5th, Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Senior Goat Showmanship — 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers

