Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Goat — Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Market Goat — Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners
Reserve Champion Market Goat — Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners
Rate of Gain Market Goat — Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang
Rate of Gain Market Goat — Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang
Rate of Gain Market Goat — Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Meat Breeding Goat — Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers
Reserve Champion Meat Breeding Goat — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers
Ultimate Goat Showman — Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang
Grand Champion Senior Goat Showmanship — Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers
Grand Champion Novice Goat Showmanship — Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang
Grand Champion Junior Goat Showmanship — Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang
Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers
Reserve Champion Novice Goat Showmanship — Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners
Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showmanship — Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies
Dairy Breeding Goats
Does: 24 months and over — 1st, Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers
Meat Breeding Goats
Does: 0-6 months: 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 4th, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Market Goats
Show Class 1 — 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Show Class 2 — 1st, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 3rd, Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners
Show Class 3 — 1st, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang; 3rd, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners
Show Class 4 — 1st, Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang; 2nd, Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Mimphis Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang
Showmanship
Novice Goat Showmanship — 1st, Bryson Graham, Jungle Gang; 2nd, Wesley Newton, Allensville Moonshiners; 3rd, Rayven Zimmerman, Countryside Ranch Hands
Junior Goat Showmanship — 1st, Cassidy Graham, Jungle Gang; 2nd, Rylie Bobb, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Gracie Acord, Dirty Boots Gang; 4th, Mimphis Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 5th, Gavin Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Senior Goat Showmanship — 1st, Blake Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Alyssa Beckner, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Kascylin Cartee, Mound Hill Farmers
