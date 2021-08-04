Grand Champion Horsemanship — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Reserve Champion Horsemanship — Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Horse Showmanship — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Reserve Champion Horse Showmanship — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Western Horse — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Reserve Champion Western Horse — Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Contest Horse — Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA

Reserve Champion Contest Horse — Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers

Grand Champion Easy Gaited — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Hunter Horse — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Reserve Champion Hunter Horse — Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Small Equine — Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners

Reserve Champion Small Equine — Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA

Versatility Award in Memory of Gloria Adams — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Barrels — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Showmanship, Easy Gaited — 1st, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Novice Horsemanship — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners

Horsemanship, Western — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers

Hunter Equitation — 1st, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Hunter Under Saddle — 1st, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Keyhole — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers

Pole Bending — 1st, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers

Ranch Pleasure — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers

Hunter Showmanship — 1st, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Contest Showmanship — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers

Western Showmanship — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Small Equine Jump In-Hand — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA

Stakes — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Trail-In-Hand — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Walk/Trot — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers

Novice Pleasure — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments