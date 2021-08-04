Grand Champion Horsemanship — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Reserve Champion Horsemanship — Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Horse Showmanship — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Reserve Champion Horse Showmanship — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Western Horse — Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Reserve Champion Western Horse — Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Contest Horse — Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA
Reserve Champion Contest Horse — Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers
Grand Champion Easy Gaited — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Hunter Horse — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Reserve Champion Hunter Horse — Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Small Equine — Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners
Reserve Champion Small Equine — Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA
Versatility Award in Memory of Gloria Adams — Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Barrels — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Showmanship, Easy Gaited — 1st, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Novice Horsemanship — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners
Horsemanship, Western — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers
Hunter Equitation — 1st, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Hunter Under Saddle — 1st, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Keyhole — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers
Pole Bending — 1st, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 3rd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers
Ranch Pleasure — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers
Hunter Showmanship — 1st, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Contest Showmanship — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers
Western Showmanship — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Small Equine Jump In-Hand — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA
Stakes — 1st, Lydia Nichols, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Trail-In-Hand — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Walk/Trot — 1st, Tristan Sword, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Brooklynn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Olivia Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 4th, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners; 5th, Cameron Dever, Mound Hill Farmers
Novice Pleasure — 1st, Willow Grubb, Allensville Moonshiners
