Ultimate Poultry Showman — Lyssa Binz, Barnyard Critters
Grand Champion Senior Poultry Showmanship — Lyssa Binz, Barnyard Critters
Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Showmanship — Eli Lambert, Allensville Moonshiners
Grand Champion Novice Poultry Showmanship — Lauren Hembree, Farm-n-Friends
Reserve Champion Novice Poultry Showmanship — Kayden Robinette, Town & Country Hillbillies
Grand Champion Junior Poultry Showmanship — Eric Dalton, Creola Creek Crew
Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Showmanship — Lakena Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Grand Champion Fancy Poultry — Jaynah Zimmerman, Countryside Ranch Hands
Grand Champion Market Chicken — Broc Moore, The Kids Next Door
Reserve Champion Market Chicken — Griffon McManis, Hamden Engineers
Grand Champion Market Tom — Eli Lambert, Allensville Moonshiners
Reserve Champion Market Tom — Eric Dalton, Creola Creek Crew
Grand Champion Market Hen — Lakota Mace, Vinton County FFA
Reserve Champion Market Hen — Lakena Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Showmanship
Senior Poultry Showmanship — 1st, Lyssa Binz, Barnyard Critters; 2nd, Eli Lambert, Allensville Moonshiners; 3rd, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Lakota Mace Vinton County FFA; 5th, Courtney King, Hamden Engineers
Junior Poultry Showmanship — 1st, Eric Dalton, Creola Creek Crew; 2nd, Lakena Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Emma Leaming, The Kids Next Door; 4th, Joshua Henderson, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Sydney Howell, Hamden Engineers
Novice Poultry Showmanship — 1st, Lauren Hembree, Farm-n-Friends; 2nd, Kayden Robinette, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Robert Howell, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Kole Ousley, The Kids Next Door; 5th, Lakade Norton, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Market Chickens
Show Class 1 — 1st, Jasper Champion, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Kaitlyn Hall, Jungle Gang; 3rd, Tessa Longworth, Hamden Engineers; 4th, John Longworth, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Sydney Howell, Hamden Engineers
Show Class 2 — 1st, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Matthew Hembree, Farm-n-Friends; 3rd, Jacob Hall, Jungle Gang; 4th, Shyann Holcomb, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Sydney Howell, Hamden Engineers
Show Class 3 — 1st, Courtney King, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Lyssa Binz, Barnyard Critters; 3rd, Emma Leaming, The Kids Next Door; 4th, Rylee Ousley, The Kids Next Door; 5th, Josie Ousley, The Kids Next Door
Show Class 4 — 1st, Broc Moore, The Kids Next Door; 2nd, Griffon McManis, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Broc Moore, The Kids Next Door; 4th, Ethan East, The Kids Next Door; 5th, Jase Moore, The Kids Next Door
Market Hen Turkeys
Show Class 1 — 1st, Lakena Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Lakolt Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Ava Hurst, Allensville Moonshiners; 4th, Gage King, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Kayden Robinette, Town & Country Hillbillies
Show Class 2 — 1st, Lakota Mace, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Lakade Norton, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Lakena Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Lakade Norton, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Eric Dalton, Creola Creek Crew
Market Tom Turkeys
Show Class 1 — 1st, Lakota Mace, Vinton County FFA; 2nd, Ava Hurst, Allensville Moonshiners; 3rd, Gage King, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Kayden Robinette, Town & Country Hillbillies
Show Class 2 — 1st, Eli Lambert, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Eric Dalton, Creola Creek Crew; 3rd, Lakolt Mace, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Trinitty King, Hamden Engineers
