Grand Champion Breeding Ewe — Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe — Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Grand Champion Market Lamb — Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang

Rate of Gain Market Lamb — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Ultimate Sheep Showman — Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Grand Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship — Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Grand Champion Novice Sheep Showmanship — Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Grand Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship — Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Showmanship

Novice Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Junior Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers

Senior Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Madysin Kille, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 5th, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Market Lambs

Show Class 1 — 1st Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 2nd, Madysin Kille, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Shaelyn Holliday, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Show Class 2 — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Show Class 3 — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Alexis, Hollingshead, Creola Creek Crew; 3rd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Show Class 4 — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

Breeding Ewes

Junior Ewe Lambs — 1st, Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers

Yearling Ewes — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers

