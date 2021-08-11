Grand Champion Breeding Ewe — Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe — Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Grand Champion Market Lamb — Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang
Rate of Gain Market Lamb — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Ultimate Sheep Showman — Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Grand Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship — Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Grand Champion Novice Sheep Showmanship — Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Grand Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship — Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship — Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Showmanship
Novice Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Junior Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers
Senior Sheep Showmanship — 1st, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Madysin Kille, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 5th, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Market Lambs
Show Class 1 — 1st Pheonix Lackey, Dirty Boots Gang; 2nd, Madysin Kille, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Shaelyn Holliday, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Show Class 2 — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Emma Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Show Class 3 — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Alexis, Hollingshead, Creola Creek Crew; 3rd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Show Class 4 — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
Breeding Ewes
Junior Ewe Lambs — 1st, Camryn Carte, Mound Hill Farmers; 2nd, Farah Parnell, Mound Hill Farmers
Yearling Ewes — 1st, Madisen Fannin, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Sage Dillon, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Valerie Pratt, Mound Hill Farmers
