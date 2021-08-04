Ultimate Swine Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers

Grand Champion Senior Swine Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers

Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showmanship — Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Grand Champion Junior Swine Showmanship — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showmanship — Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers

Grand Champion Novice Swine Showmanship — Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners

Reserve Champion Novice Swine Showmanship — Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt — Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Showmanship

Novice Swine Showmanship — 1st, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Kane Thompson Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies

Junior Swine Showmanship — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Kolbie Fri, Hamden Engineers

Senior Swine Showmanship — 1st, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Cruz Rodriguez, Vinton County FFA

Market Hogs

Show Class 1 — 1st, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Jessica Wells, Farm-n-Friends; 3rd, James Wilt, Allensville Moonshiners; 4th, Bryar Thompson, Town & Country Hillbillies; 5th, Cayden Hoyt, Barnyard Critters

Show Class 2 — 1st, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Brynn Macke, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 4th, Cruz Rodriguez, Vinton County FFA; 5th, Jessica Wells, Farm-n-Friends

Show Class 3 — 1st, Rachel Woodgeard, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Kolbie Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Bryar Thompson, Town & Country Hillbillies; 4th, Baylee Lamb, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Hunter Hoyt, Barnyard Critters

Show Class 4 — 1st, Killian Fraley, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA; 4th, Koi Breniser, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Payton King, Hamden Engineers

Show Class 5 — 1st, Koi Breniser, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Dale Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Baylee Lamb, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Lathan Haybron, Barnyard Critters

Show Class 6 — 1st, Rachel Woodgeard, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Killian Fraley, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Brynn Macke, Mound Hill Farmers

Show Class 7 — 1st, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Lane Haybron, Barnyard Critters

