Ultimate Swine Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers
Grand Champion Senior Swine Showmanship — Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers
Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showmanship — Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Grand Champion Junior Swine Showmanship — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showmanship — Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers
Grand Champion Novice Swine Showmanship — Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners
Reserve Champion Novice Swine Showmanship — Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt — Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt — Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Showmanship
Novice Swine Showmanship — 1st, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Kane Thompson Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies
Junior Swine Showmanship — 1st, Hunter Mulhern, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Kolbie Fri, Hamden Engineers
Senior Swine Showmanship — 1st, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 4th, Cruz Rodriguez, Vinton County FFA
Market Hogs
Show Class 1 — 1st, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 2nd, Jessica Wells, Farm-n-Friends; 3rd, James Wilt, Allensville Moonshiners; 4th, Bryar Thompson, Town & Country Hillbillies; 5th, Cayden Hoyt, Barnyard Critters
Show Class 2 — 1st, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 2nd, Brynn Macke, Mound Hill Farmers; 3rd, Olivia Case, Allensville Moonshiners; 4th, Cruz Rodriguez, Vinton County FFA; 5th, Jessica Wells, Farm-n-Friends
Show Class 3 — 1st, Rachel Woodgeard, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Kolbie Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Bryar Thompson, Town & Country Hillbillies; 4th, Baylee Lamb, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Hunter Hoyt, Barnyard Critters
Show Class 4 — 1st, Killian Fraley, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Kaylyn Fri, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Madyson Murphy, Vinton County FFA; 4th, Koi Breniser, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Payton King, Hamden Engineers
Show Class 5 — 1st, Koi Breniser, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Dale Davitt, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 3rd, Baylee Lamb, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Cassidy King, Hamden Engineers; 5th, Lathan Haybron, Barnyard Critters
Show Class 6 — 1st, Rachel Woodgeard, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Parker Mock, Hamden Engineers; 3rd, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 4th, Killian Fraley, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 5th, Brynn Macke, Mound Hill Farmers
Show Class 7 — 1st, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; 2nd, Isaac Ramage, Town & Country Hillbillies; 3rd, Lane Haybron, Barnyard Critters
