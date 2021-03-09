WELLSTON — The Wellston High School Alumni Association has decided to cancel its 2021 Wellston High School Alumni Banquet.
The banquet was scheduled for Saturday, May 29, but after "lengthy and careful deliberation" they regretfully decided to cancel. This decision, according to the Association, was made due to the continued uncertainties produced by the unpredictable COVID-19 landscape.
"Even though local conditions have slightly improved and the vaccines present a light at the end of this tunnel, it is nearly impossible to forecast what restrictions would be in place at the time of our banquet and that makes the necessary long range planning almost impossible. The hallmark of this event is food and fellowship and any COVID-19 restrictions would make both extremely difficult. Plus, the use of Wellston’s Middle School for our banquet is by no means a given," the Association wrote on its Facebook page.
The Wellston High School Alumni Association is hoping that it will be able have its Alumni Banquet in 2022 and to spotlight and honor the 50-year classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972.
