McARTHUR — The schedule for the 36th Annual Wild Turkey Festival has been released. The celebration will be the first chance for Ohioans to attend a festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Last year, the festival was unable to take place due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide restrictions on public assembly would have made holding the festival impossible. With the virus still an issue, guidelines have been set in place for festival goers.
These guidelines are as follows:
- Wear a mask and practice social distancing at all ties on the festival grounds or premises. "Mask" constitutes a device made of a material that covers the nose, mouth, and chin of the wearer.
- Avoid gathering in group pf more than ten people. Separate from other groups by at least six feet.
- Festival staff, volunteers, vendors, entertainers, and visitors should perform a daily health assessment and stay at home if experiencing fever, cough, or other signs of COVID-19.
- Festival staff and volunteers will recored their temperature and time of arrival at the festival on a log maintained at the Festival Information tent. If other festival attendees would like their temperature checked, visit the tent.
- Please remain seated while eating or drinking with no more than ten people.
A boot drop fundraiser has been approved by McArthur Village Council to take place a weekend after the festival. An exact date and time has not been set as of yet.
Those wishing to enter the karaoke contest must be Vinton County residents age 16 and older. Call or text 614-517-2147 to enter. Day of entries will only be possible if there are openings.
Cash prizes of $100 are available to first, second, and third place winner. Entry is free and no tryouts are required.
The male and female karaoke open division contestants must be 21 years of age or older. Cash prizes are also available for this contests. Reach out the the previously listed number to enter.
The Baby Contest is open to any child age 0 to 36 months of age and contestants do not have to be residents of the county. One male and one female will be chosen in each age category.
Age categories range from:
- 0 to six months
- six months and one day to twelve months
- twelve months and one day to eighteen months
- eighteen months and one day to twenty four months
- twenty four months and one day to thirty six months
The date for advanced entry has passed but entries for the day of are available at a cost of $15. Every child that has been entered in the contest must be registered no later than 12:45 p.m. for safety reasons.
There is no theme for the contest so casual dress will be acceptable.
The schedule information is still tentative and subject to change if necessary.
