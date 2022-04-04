1. The Jackson County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson City Library in the Potter Room. Bev Griffiths will bring a presentation about the Fairmount Cemetery and findagrave records.

2. On this day in history, in 1924, four planes left Seattle on the first successful flight around the world.

3. Vinton County High School announced its Honor Roll and President’s Roll for the third nine weeks. See inside for more details.

