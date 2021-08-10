Gavin Combs

Pictured here is Gavin Combs with one of his show rabbits.

 Photo by Will Meyer, Courier Editor

Gavin Combs, 13, showed off his rabbits this year — his first year in 4-H — at the Vinton County Jr. Fair.

The Courier: Why did you pick rabbits?

Gavin: They’re really cute animals and I like him. When I was younger, I used to take care of them all the time but I literally just now found their system is called 4-H where you can breed them, sell them and stuff and thought it would be nice to do.

Have you thought about doing any other animals for next year?

Probably lambs.

And how’d you do in the rabbit show?

I didn’t do that good. My 4-H group got my rabbits mixed up with the other ones. They said I would have placed like third if my rabbits didn’t get misplaced.

What’s your favorite thing about 4-H?

I can make good friends and meet nice people and stuff.

What’s your favorite thing about the fair?

I don’t know. Honestly, I have a lot of favorite things.

