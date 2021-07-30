WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who loves showing hogs claimed both of the big swine-related titles this year.
Brady Dailey, 13, along with his hogs named “Freddy” and “Michael Jackson” appeared in the Joe Morgan Memorial Livestock Arena on Thursday, July 22, for the swine show and showmanship contest.
Dailey earned the titles of grand champion market hog, overall swine showman, as well as overall swine junior showman.
This young man also placed third overall in the market lamb show on Tuesday, July 20, then the following day claimed grand champion dairy female in the dairy cattle showmanship contest.
Dailey belongs to the Country Critters 4-H Club. He will be going into the 8th grade at Jackson Middle School.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered the ribeye sandwich from the Oak Hill FFA booth.
He has been involved in 4-H for a total of four years now, and his favorite part is showing his animals in the arena. During the week of the fair, he likes riding the fair rides and spending time with friends.
When asked why he chose hogs as his 4-H animal project, Dailey explained that hogs are his favorite animal to show, and he had been handling them his whole life.
