WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for half a decade showed rabbits again this year.
Brenton Moon, 15, along with his market rabbit meat pens appeared in the show arena on Monday, July 19.
He earned the title of grand champion breeding rabbit, and secured reserve champion breeding rabbit as well. Moon also earned a 5th place ribbon in the market rabbit show. He, however, wasn’t as lucky in the market rabbit showmanship contest this year.
Moon belongs to the Jackson County Livestock 4-H Club and is a member of the 2021 Jackson County Jr. Fairboard. He will be going into the 9th grade at Wellston High School.
When asked what his favorite part of 4-H was, Moon said, “Making new friends and hanging out with my friends.”
The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered Jackson County veal.
When asked why he chose rabbits as his 4-H animal project, he explained, “My dad breeds rabbits, and we have been doing it for a long time so that’s what I decided to take rabbits.”
In the past, he had taken chickens, but mainly just rabbits. In 2016, he earned the title of grand champion market rabbit. He also has placed many times.
