Chase Keirns

Chase Keirns

WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for four brought chickens this year.

Chase Keirns, 12, along with his two market poultry pens appeared in the show arena on Thursday, July 23. He didn’t earn any ribbons this year, however, the young man has placed in the past.

Keirns belongs to the Ridge Runners 4-H Club. He will be going into the 7th grade at Jackson Middle School.

The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered French fries.

When asked why he chose chickens as his 4-H animal project, he simply explained that his cousin got him into them. The first animal he brought to the fair was rabbits.

His favorite part of 4-H is caring for the animals. During fair week, he likes to have fun, compete and seeing the other animals.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments