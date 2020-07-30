WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for four brought chickens this year.
Chase Keirns, 12, along with his two market poultry pens appeared in the show arena on Thursday, July 23. He didn’t earn any ribbons this year, however, the young man has placed in the past.
Keirns belongs to the Ridge Runners 4-H Club. He will be going into the 7th grade at Jackson Middle School.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered French fries.
When asked why he chose chickens as his 4-H animal project, he simply explained that his cousin got him into them. The first animal he brought to the fair was rabbits.
His favorite part of 4-H is caring for the animals. During fair week, he likes to have fun, compete and seeing the other animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.