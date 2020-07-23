WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been in the Jackson County 4-H program for three years likes showing off his animals.
David Kisor III, 11, along with his sheep appeared in the show arena at the Jackson County Fair on Tuesday, July 21.
When asked why he chose a sheep as his 4-H animal project, Kisor simply said, “I like sheep.”
He belongs to the Highlanders 4-H Club and he will be going into the 6th grade at Jackson Middle School.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered the mushrooms.
He recalled that the first animal he brought to the county fair was also a sheep. Kisor stated that every year, he has bought a sheep and a dairy market feeder.
Kisor told The Courier that what he likes most about fair week is getting to show. He said he really likes being in the ring and showing off his animal.
He has won ribbons and trophies during past fairs.
The livestock show results for sheep weren’t available by press time, so it’s unknown how Kisor performed this year. Look in a future edition for show results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.