WELLSTON — A 4-H’er, who finished out her reign as 2020 Jackson County Fair Queen over the weekend, brought a single lamb to the fair this year.
Elizabeth Fannin, 18, appeared in the show arena on Tuesday, July 20 along with her lamb. It is unknown how Fannin did this year showing because no results were available by press time.
Fannin belongs to the Four Mile Farmers 4-H Club and has been involved in 4-H for a total of 11 years.
When asked what her favorite part of 4-H was, Fannin said, “My favorite part about 4-H is probably coming up here during the week of the fair and months leading up to it, helping everyone set up. Just getting to be a part of the process of making everything happen, working alongside the senior fairboard, livestock committee, advisory council, and 4-H Youth Development Educator Erin Dailey... That part is so satisfying, and the most awarding part of 4-H.”
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered a “Bubble” from Michael’s Ice Cream trailer. Fannin said she had two already, and it was only Sunday of the fair.
When asked why she chose a lamb as her 4-H animal project, Fannin explained that it was a “funny” story.
“My second year in 4-H, we had a steer that just wasn’t growing the way it was supposed to,” Fannin recalled. “My dad didn’t want me to bring an uncomplete (sic) project to the fair, so he called up one of his pals and said ‘she needs a project, can you find her a lamb?’ “
Fannin said, “They went and bought me two lambs, like last-minute right before spring weight-in. I ended up winning grand champion with one of the two lambs that year. So, I have just stuck with them because it has worked for me.”
Fannin is a 2021 graduate of Jackson High School. In the fall, she will be attending The Ohio State University.
She told The Courier that she was one of two 4-H members in the state of Ohio to serve on the State Jr. Fairboard.
“I was the first-ever from Jackson County,” said Fannin. “I was also selected for the Ohio 4-H Achievement Award in personal development, and received the Ohio Township Associations Local Government Award.”
