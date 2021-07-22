WELLSTON — A 2021 Wellston High School graduate showed a pair of turkeys during her last year in 4-H.
Emillee Ross, 18, along with her turkeys, appeared in the show arena at the Jackson County Fair on Monday, July 19.
“My biggest turkey, which is 31 pounds, is named Corn,” Ross said. “My other smaller turkey, which is 24 pounds, is named Cheese.”
In 2018, Ross earned the title of grand champion market turkey, which was something she was proud to mention. Sadly, she didn’t win big this year, but she did get a second place ribbon in her class in the senior showmanship contest for market turkeys.
She belongs to the Totally Awesome Kids 4-H Club and was involved in 4-H for about nine years. During that time, she has taken chickens a few years, and turkeys the last five years.
The Courier asked Ross what her favorite part about 4-H was, and she said “the community feel of it.”
Ross’ favorite fair food is deep-fried Oreos.
When asked why she chose turkeys as her 4-H animal project, Ross said, “I have been bringing turkeys for about five years now. I just really enjoy taking turkeys.” Her first animal at the fair was market chickens.
In addition to raising her 4-H projects, Ross was crowned 2021 Jackson County Fair Second Attendant on Sunday, July 18.
In the fall, Ross will be a freshman in college attending Rio Grande. Ross’ parting words of wisdom for future 4-H’ers is to “enjoy it while it lasts.”
