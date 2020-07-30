WELLSTON — A freshman at Oak Hill Middle/High School who has a love for cattle appeared the show arena last week.
Haley Krannitz, 14, along with her steer named “Smalls,” appeared in the Joe Morgan Memorial Livestock Arena on Wednesday, July 22, for the steer show and showmanship contest.
Krannitz placed second in her class in the market steer show but wasn’t fortunate enough to place in the top 10, or in the showmanship contest. However, she did earn runner-up top county bred in the dairy market feeders show and placed third in the intermediate dairy market feeder showmanship contest.
Krannitz told The Courier that her favorite part of being involved in 4-H is showing her animal at the Jackson County Fair. She has been in the Jackson County 4-H program for six years now. She had a steer and a dairy market feeder this year.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered deep-fried Oreos.
“I think the Jackson County 4-H Program is a lot of fun, and it helps you learn a lot of responsibilities,” Krannitz said.
Krannitz belongs to the Medallions 4-H Club, and the first animal she ever brought to the fairgrounds was a market goat.
