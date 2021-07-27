WELLSTON — 4-H’er Josslyn Vickers, 14, along with her horse named “Lakota” appeared in the horse arena on Saturday, July 24.
Vickers belongs to the Too Hot Too Trot 4-H Club and will be a freshman at Wellston High School in the fall. She has been involved in 4-H for a total of three years.
When asked what her favorite part of 4-H was, Vickers said, “I love that it brings us all together, especially the horses, and we all just have a good time together. I also like that we all have responsibilities and that we work together to make everything come alive.”
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered deep-fried Oreos.
When asked why she chose a horse as her 4-H animal project, Vickers explained that she picked horses as her project because she has been around them her whole life, and it is just something that she enjoys.
This year, Vickers earned the title of grand champion in the horse contest in the horse arena.
