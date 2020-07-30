WELLSTON — A first year 4-H’er placed second in her class in the show arena this year.
Kylee Ousley, 16, along with her hog named “Oliver” appeared in the Joe Morgan Memorial Livestock Arena on Thursday, July 23, for the swine show and showmanship contest.
Ousley placed second in her class in the market swine show, but wasn’t fortunate enough to place in the top 10, or in the showmanship contest this time around.
She told The Courier that her favorite part of being involved in 4-H is working with the animals. She explained that she picked hogs just because she loves them a lot.
Ousley belongs to the Forward Thinkers 4-H Club. She will be a junior at Buckeye Hills Career Center.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered French fries.
“I think everyone that can get involved, should be involved in the 4-H Program,” Ousley said.
