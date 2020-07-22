WELLSTON — A 4-Her who showed turkeys for the first time this year placed in the top 10, not once, but twice.
Lexie Kelley, 14, along with her turkeys, appeared in the show arena at the Jackson County Fair on Monday, July 20.
At the end of the market turkey show, she placed 4th and 10th overall in the top 10 results. Kelly also placed first in the intermediate showmanship contest for market turkeys.
Kelly has been involved in 4-H for one year, and is a freshman at Oak Hill Middle/High School.
The Courier asked Kelly what her favorite part about 4-H was, and she said that she liked working with the animals.
She belongs to the Forward Thinkers 4-H Club and said that her favorite part of fair week would have to be working with other people.
When asked why she chose turkeys as her 4-H animal project, Kelly simply said, “they are easy.” She has a pair of Toms at the fair this year.
Kelly’s favorite fair food is French fries.
