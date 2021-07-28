WELLSTON — A 4-H’er, who brought a few heads of cattle to the fair this year, earned many awards.
Makayla Davidson, 11, along with her steer named “Bucko,” appeared in the Joe Morgan Memorial Livestock Arena on Wednesday, July 21. She competed in a few different show and showmanship contests as well.
Davidson’s fair awards earned during the week were grand champion market steer, top county bred market steer, overall market steer junior showman, overall market steer showman, grand champion market beef feeder, reserve champion market beef feeder, as well as top-county bred market beef feeder and runner-up county bred market beef feeder. She also earned overall beef breeding junior showman and overall market beef feeder showman.
Davidson told The Courier that her favorite part of being involved in 4-H is showing her animal at the Jackson County Fair. She has been in the Jackson County 4-H program for three years now. Davidson belongs to the Hayseeds 4-H Club.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered Elephant Ear.
When asked why she chose a steer as a 4-H animal project, Davidson explained that “Bucko” was a market beef feeder last fair, and she thought he would make for a pretty good steer. In addition to Bucko, she had two market beef feeders.
Davidson explained that she has always taken cattle, and had been handling cattle since she was seven. She will be going into the 6th grade at Oak Hill Middle School.
