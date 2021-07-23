WELLSTON — A young 4-H’er brought a pair of goats named Peach and Cream to the fair this year to show for her first time.
McKenzie Bennett, 9, along with her two goats appeared in the show arena on Tuesday, July 20. It is unknown how Bennett did her first year showing because no results were available by press time.
Bennett, who just joined 4-H in 2020, belongs to the Franklin Guys and Gals 4-H Club. She will be going into the 4th grade at Oak Hill Elementary.
When asked why she chose goats as her 4-H animal project, Bennett explained, “I’ve known goats because my dad’s friend had goats. I thought it would be easy because I’ve worked with them.”
Bennett explained to The Courier that she likes looking at the animals, riding the rides, and helping out in gigi’s food booth. She also likes hanging out with her friend, Trinity.
When asked what her favorite part of 4-H was, Bennett said, “I have to think a second... I like the artwork (signage) that we did to decorate the goat’s pen.”
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered a tomato, lettuce sandwich with American cheese made by her gigi.
