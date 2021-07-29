Nevaeh Hightower

Nevaeh Hightower

WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for six years brought three poultry pens this year.

Nevaeh Hightower, 12, along with her three poultry pens appeared in the show arena on Thursday, July 22. She had one market poultry pen and two fancy poultry pens.

Hightower earned a few ribbons this year, however, the young lady wasn’t able to secure a trophy for chicken. She did manage to bring home an overall communication trophy in general projects.

She belongs to the Country Classics 4-H Club. She will be going into the 6th grade at Jackson Middle School.

The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered funnel cake.

When asked why she chose chickens as her 4-H animal project, she simply explained that chickens are the easiest project starting out.

Hightower didn’t name her market chickens, but she did her two fancy chickens — Chocolate (bantam cochin) and Mr. White (Silkie).

Her favorite part of 4-H is showing her animals at the fair. Hightower has been involved in 4-H since starting as a Cloverbud.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments