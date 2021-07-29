WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for six years brought three poultry pens this year.
Nevaeh Hightower, 12, along with her three poultry pens appeared in the show arena on Thursday, July 22. She had one market poultry pen and two fancy poultry pens.
Hightower earned a few ribbons this year, however, the young lady wasn’t able to secure a trophy for chicken. She did manage to bring home an overall communication trophy in general projects.
She belongs to the Country Classics 4-H Club. She will be going into the 6th grade at Jackson Middle School.
The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered funnel cake.
When asked why she chose chickens as her 4-H animal project, she simply explained that chickens are the easiest project starting out.
Hightower didn’t name her market chickens, but she did her two fancy chickens — Chocolate (bantam cochin) and Mr. White (Silkie).
Her favorite part of 4-H is showing her animals at the fair. Hightower has been involved in 4-H since starting as a Cloverbud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.