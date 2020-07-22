Olivia Moore

WELLSTON — A 4-H’er who has been involved in the Jackson County 4-H Program for a decade decided to show rabbits again this year.

Olivia Moore, 16, along with her market rabbit meat pen appeared in the show arena on Monday, July 20.

She earned a 4th place ribbon this year in the intermediate showmanship contest for market rabbits. Moore, however, wasn’t as lucky in the market rabbit show this year.

Moore belongs to the Barn Bunch 4-H Club. She will be going into the 10th grade at Jackson High School.

When asked what her favorite part of 4-H was, Moore said, “getting to show my rabbits.”

The Courier asked what kind of fair food she liked the most, and she answered elephant ears.

When asked why she chose rabbits as her 4-H animal project, she simply said, “I just like rabbits.”

In addition to showing rabbits for the last seven years, Moore has been fair royalty. In 2013, she was crowned little miss, and the following year (2014) she was named 3rd-4th grade attendant.

Moore is the daughter of Dave and Lori Moore.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

