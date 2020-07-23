Weston Foster

WELLSTON — A first time 4-H’er decided to take on a goat project his first year.

Weston Foster, 10, along with his goat named “Buddy” appeared in the show arena on Tuesday, July 21.

Foster belongs to the Animal House 4-H Club. He will be going into the 4th grade at Oak Hill Elementary.

When asked what his favorite part of 4-H was, Foster said, “getting to raise the animal.”

The Courier asked what kind of fair food he liked the most, and he answered chicken tenders.

When asked why he chose a goat as his 4-H animal project, he said, “I just wanted something easy to do because it is my first year taking animals.”

A young lady, Haley Krannitz, was assisting Foster before the interview. She explained that they are neighbors and she’s somewhat of a mentor to Foster. Krannitz has shown goats before and has been involved in 4-H for six years.

The livestock show results for goats weren’t available by press time, so it’s unknown how Foster performed his first year. Look in a future edition for show results.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

