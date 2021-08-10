Ryleigh Ashmore, 15, is a member of the Jolly Farmhand/Swan Hillbilly 4-H Club. She showed both a cow and a pig at this year’s Vinton County Jr. Fair. She’s been in 4-H for 8 years. This year, she placed first in both show class 7 market hogs and breeding swine. She also placed second in senior swine showmanship and senior beef showmanship.
The Courier: What made you go with those animals?
Ryleigh: My sisters always show cattle, and then in my first year of 4-H, I was very tiny, so we tried to find something that I could, I could still show cows and then I could find something else. And now we raise pigs, and I show pigs.
Have you showed any other animals?
I showed a lamb my first year, and I’ve shown cows and pigs.
Do you have a preference over either one?
I really like pigs.
What’s your favorite thing about 4-H?
I like the community and like how everybody’s just so supportive.
And do you plan to do pigs and cows next year too?
Oh yeah, definitely.
What’s your favorite fair food?
Deep fried Oreos.
