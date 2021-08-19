JACKSON — A total of 41 young contestants are vying to become 2021 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen.
The Jackson Area Festival and Event (JAFE) Committee, along with 2019 Jackson Apple Festival Little Miss Queen Kennedy Knittel, would like to wish those contestants trying out good luck at the contest.
The contest will be held at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. All contestants need to report to the middle school auditorium by 5:30 p.m.
This event will be closed to the public, but each contestant will receive eight tickets at registration. Also, everyone attending will need to wear a mask even while seated in the auditorium.
The contestants will be interviewed by mistress of ceremonies Katy Jones and judged by judges from out of county.
Here are the participants in order of contestant number:
- Caitlyn Green, daughter of Curtis and Miranda Green
- Saraiyah, daughter of Angel Thompson
- Jaycee Landrum, daughter of Jarod and Kayla Landrum
- Sadie Grant, daughter of Joyce Grant and Tim and Vanessa Ervin
- Kaylin Newkirk, daughter of Tyler and Keri Newkirk
- Angelina Camp, daughter of Jenna Camp and Brian Mullins
- Shaya Camp, daughter of Jenna Camp and Brian Mullins
- Katelynn Kisor, daughter of David and Carrie Kisor
- Tyleah Henderson, daughter of Jon and Tina Ison
- Emma Brandau, daughter of Jason and Jill Brandau
- Nora Timble, daughter of Jarod and Erin Trimble
- Annabelle Trumble, daughter of Jamie McCown-Perry and Raymond Perry
- Amy Tipton, daughter of Matt and Rachel Tipton
- Willa Delong, daughter of Ryan and Heidi Delong
- Emma Thompson, daughter of Isaac and Susan Thompson
- Hadley Scarberry, daughter of Jensen Oberholzer and Tim Scarberry
- Saydie Newkirk, daughter of Kristin Bierhup and Michael Newkirk
- Hadly House, daughter of Brandon and Katie House
- Hayzlee Brown, daughter of Austin and Brianna Brown
- Ella Lambert, daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Lambert
- Sloane Felber, daughter of James and Andrea Felber
- Jaelyn Lyall, daughter of Samantha Johnson
- Alivia Brown, daughter of Josh and Tashina Brown
- Makayla Simpson, daughter of Joseph and Heather Simpson
- Addyson Brown, daughter of Dane Jr and Angie Brown
- LLasmin Perez, daughter of Isaias and Ella Perez
- Lilyan Duhl, daughter of Bradley and Kara Duhl
- Harper Duhl, daughter of Bradley and Kara Duhl
- Alivia Remines, daughter of Craig and Becky Remines
- Kaylee Jackson, daughter of Justin and Samantha Jackson
- Jules Waigand, daughter of Matthew and Rebecca Waigand
- Natalie Harwood, daughter of Jason and Kylee Harwood
- Molly Harwood, daughter of Jason and Kylee Harwood
- Shayla Folden, daughter of Tausha Christman and Shane Folden
- Hadlee Carper, daughter of John and Brittany Carper
- Carlie Baisden, daughter of Tyler and Brittany Baisden
- Callie Baisden, daughter of Tyler and Brittany Baisden
- Piper Shelley, daughter of James and Alysia Shelley
- Mariah Lebrun-Ferell, daughter of Brittany Ferell and Brandon Lebrun
- Everlee Rhea, daughter of Taylor and Ariel Rhea
- Shyleigh Hanson, daughter of George and Sandy Hanson
Following the contest, 10 finalists will be named. Those top 10 finalists will compete again at the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.