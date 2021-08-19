JACKSON — A total of 41 young contestants are vying to become 2021 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen.

The Jackson Area Festival and Event (JAFE) Committee, along with 2019 Jackson Apple Festival Little Miss Queen Kennedy Knittel, would like to wish those contestants trying out good luck at the contest.

The contest will be held at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. All contestants need to report to the middle school auditorium by 5:30 p.m.

This event will be closed to the public, but each contestant will receive eight tickets at registration. Also, everyone attending will need to wear a mask even while seated in the auditorium.

The contestants will be interviewed by mistress of ceremonies Katy Jones and judged by judges from out of county.

Here are the participants in order of contestant number:

  1. Caitlyn Green, daughter of Curtis and Miranda Green
  2. Saraiyah, daughter of Angel Thompson
  3. Jaycee Landrum, daughter of Jarod and Kayla Landrum
  4. Sadie Grant, daughter of Joyce Grant and Tim and Vanessa Ervin
  5. Kaylin Newkirk, daughter of Tyler and Keri Newkirk
  6. Angelina Camp, daughter of Jenna Camp and Brian Mullins
  7. Shaya Camp, daughter of Jenna Camp and Brian Mullins
  8. Katelynn Kisor, daughter of David and Carrie Kisor
  9. Tyleah Henderson, daughter of Jon and Tina Ison
  10. Emma Brandau, daughter of Jason and Jill Brandau
  11. Nora Timble, daughter of Jarod and Erin Trimble
  12. Annabelle Trumble, daughter of Jamie McCown-Perry and Raymond Perry
  13. Amy Tipton, daughter of Matt and Rachel Tipton
  14. Willa Delong, daughter of Ryan and Heidi Delong
  15. Emma Thompson, daughter of Isaac and Susan Thompson
  16. Hadley Scarberry, daughter of Jensen Oberholzer and Tim Scarberry
  17. Saydie Newkirk, daughter of Kristin Bierhup and Michael Newkirk
  18. Hadly House, daughter of Brandon and Katie House
  19. Hayzlee Brown, daughter of Austin and Brianna Brown
  20. Ella Lambert, daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Lambert
  21. Sloane Felber, daughter of James and Andrea Felber
  22. Jaelyn Lyall, daughter of Samantha Johnson
  23. Alivia Brown, daughter of Josh and Tashina Brown
  24. Makayla Simpson, daughter of Joseph and Heather Simpson
  25. Addyson Brown, daughter of Dane Jr and Angie Brown
  26. LLasmin Perez, daughter of Isaias and Ella Perez
  27. Lilyan Duhl, daughter of Bradley and Kara Duhl
  28. Harper Duhl, daughter of Bradley and Kara Duhl
  29. Alivia Remines, daughter of Craig and Becky Remines
  30. Kaylee Jackson, daughter of Justin and Samantha Jackson
  31. Jules Waigand, daughter of Matthew and Rebecca Waigand
  32. Natalie Harwood, daughter of Jason and Kylee Harwood
  33. Molly Harwood, daughter of Jason and Kylee Harwood
  34. Shayla Folden, daughter of Tausha Christman and Shane Folden
  35. Hadlee Carper, daughter of John and Brittany Carper
  36. Carlie Baisden, daughter of Tyler and Brittany Baisden
  37. Callie Baisden, daughter of Tyler and Brittany Baisden
  38. Piper Shelley, daughter of James and Alysia Shelley
  39. Mariah Lebrun-Ferell, daughter of Brittany Ferell and Brandon Lebrun
  40. Everlee Rhea, daughter of Taylor and Ariel Rhea
  41. Shyleigh Hanson, daughter of George and Sandy Hanson

Following the contest, 10 finalists will be named. Those top 10 finalists will compete again at the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival.

