The Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau held its 4th annual Breakfast with Santa Drive Thru event on Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The event was free to the public and featured breakfast, live animals, Santa and his carriage, Mrs. Claus and The Grinch. (Submitted photos).
