NEW PLYMOUTH — People will have to wait until next year for an air show and locally iconic barbeque chicken.
The annual Vinton County Air Show was canceled after a unanimous vote of Vinton County Pilots and Boosters Association during their June 14 meeting. The air show was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27.
The Vinton County Commissioners had reportedly endorsed holding the air show a few weeks back. Recently, Air Show Chairman Nick Rupert visited the Vinton County Health Department and learned of the measures that would likely need to be in place if the air show were to go on this year: masks, physical distancing and more.
Other previously scheduled events at the Vinton County Airport have already been cancelled.
As many as 168 airplanes have flown in to the show in years past.
“It’s one of the few small airport air shows in the United States,” Rupert previously told The Courier. “And it’s one of the biggest one-day events in the county.”
It’s definitely the biggest event the airport hosts annually. The Young Eagles/Leaf Peep event, also hosted by the airport, features free airplane rides for kids up to 17 years old.
This would have been the 50th annual air show. The show has only been cancelled two other times in its long history: once as a result of 9/11, and the other time in 2017.
The airport is completely funded through the Vinton County Pilots and Boosters Association. Proceeds from the air show go right back into the airport.
