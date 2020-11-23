JACKSON — Runners in Jackson County can burn off some calories before the big Thanksgiving Day meal by participating in a 5K Turkey Trot.
This event, now in its 4th year, will be held Thursday, Nov. 26. The race will start and end at the Jackson Area YMCA (594 E. Main St., Jackson).
Deadline for registration is until Nov. 24. There will be no day of registration this year, so sign up now. Register at www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11234.
Entry fee is $20 per person. Race starts at 8 a.m. Plaques and pies will be handed out to winners who cross the finish line. This 5K is a rolling course that will take participants through business and residential areas throughout the City of Jackson.
Participants are asked to also bring a non-perishable food item to donate to those in need; those who do will be entered into a drawing to receive a free registration into the next year’s race.
All proceeds will go to support Jackson Area YMCA Programs. For more information, call 740-286-7008.
