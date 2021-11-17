JACKSON — Runners in Jackson County can burn off some calories before the big Thanksgiving Day meal by participating in a 5K Turkey Trot.
This event, now celebrating its 5th year, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25. The race will start and end at the Jackson Area YMCA (594 E. Main St., Jackson).
The deadline for registration is until Nov. 24. There will be no day of registration this year, so sign up now. Register at https://bit.ly/3F3Y6GB.
The entry fee is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. A COVID-19 waiver form must be filled out prior to race day on Nov. 24. Open to everyone.
Plaques will be awarded to the top male and female runners. Medals will be awarded to the top boy and girls runners. The first 80 people to finish the race get a medal.
All proceeds will go to support Jackson Area YMCA Programs. For more information, call 740-466-2260.
