OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will host the 5th annual Community Church Service on May 30, at 11 a.m. on the festival grounds, located at Aetna Park.
The churches participating in the service are Liberty Baptist, St. Paul Methodist, Faith Methodist, Oak Hill Presbyterian, Trinity Wesleyan, Oak Hill Nazarene and Evangelical Community Church.
Special music will be provided by the Liberty Baptist Praise and Worship Team, and Potter’s Clay.
The sermon will be presented by Rev. Dr. Pat King, former pastor at St. Paul and Faith United Methodist Churches in Oak Hill.
A warm welcome is extended to all.
Bring your own chair and join us for this special outdoor service.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will move to the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, on Cross street in the Village.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.