JACKSON — The 7th annual Apple 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Jackson Area Kiwanis Club, is being held a little different this year.
You can register online this year at tristateracer.com/apple5krun. Then you pick any course to run or walk been Sept. 20-26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Jackson Apple Festival was canceled for 2020 thus forcing the Kiwanis Club of Jackson Area to move the Kiwanis Apple 5K to a virtual format.
All profits go to help the Kiwanis Club fund activities and scholarships for the youth of Jackson County.
For more information contact Greg Ervin at 740-710-2241.
