JACKSON — The Apple City Players present the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of “A Christmas Carol” Comedy. The production will be held on the stage at the Markay Theater on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. The production is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are $15 each and are available at the Markay Theater in Jackson.

