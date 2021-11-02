JACKSON — The Apple City Players present the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of “A Christmas Carol” Comedy. The production will be held on the stage at the Markay Theater on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. The production is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are $15 each and are available at the Markay Theater in Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.