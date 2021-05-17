McARTHUR — The reign of the 2019 Wild Turkey Festival royalty was an unorthodox one. With the festival canceled in 2020, the previous years court had to do double duty and remain in their roles for another year. With a majority of festivals canceled for that year, that sphere of the royalty’s job was diminished but Queen Sydnee Knox, First Attendant McKenzie Radabaugh, and Second Attendant Taylor Moore still had their hands full.
Once Governor Mike DeWine announced changes in gathering guidelines, the hope of a Wild Turkey Festival in 2021 became a reality. With that, a new Queen and her attendants would be crowned. When everything was said and done, Lilian Jayjohn walked away with the crown while Mika McFadden and Lydia Nichols were crowned as First and Second Attendants respectfully.
According to the Emcee Dr. Cassie Rice, the 2001 Wild Turkey Festival Queen, the deliberation for this years contest was the longest in pageant history
Along with their crowns, each young woman was gifted with a lovely bouquet, sashes with their titles included, and huge trophies as well to symbolize their accomplishment. Scholarships were also awarded to them to help further their education.
All three winners also had special awards presented to them during the ceremony. Lydia Nichols was given a plaque for Best Cocktail Dress during the competition. Mika McFadden tied with Elizabeth Lambert for Best Evening Gown Award and both young women were given plaques and scholarships.
Lilian Jayjohn received multiple awards beyond her crown. She was awarded the People’s Choice Award, a newer award where the audience casts their vote for their favorite contestant. The award comes along with a $100 scholarship as well as a plaque. Lilian wasn’t only the favorite of the crowd but also her fellow contestants as she won the Miss Congeniality Award plaque and a $150 scholarship. Her final award included a plaque and scholarship for the Fun Outfit Award.
Now, a little bit about your 2021 Wild Turkey Festival Royalty. Second Attendant Lydia Nichols is involved in numerous activities though the high school including the Drug Free Club, FFA, Lady Vikings Basketball, and she also spent time as Senior Class Officer. Outside of school, she is the 4-H Hamden Engineer, a Vinton County Junior Fair Board leader, a National Barrel Horse Association member, and is involved with Skills USA, an organization for students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.
First Attendant Mika McFadden spends her time in multiple sports including volleyball and cheerleading as well as being a member of the National Honor Society. Like Nichols, she is also involve in the FFA. French Club, 4-H, and streaming in the Desert Church rounds out McFadden’s activities.
When asked why she wants to be selected as the queen, she stated, “I hope to develop close bonds and make memories that will last a lifetime with other determined and passionate individuals while promoting the Wild Turkey Festival.”
Queen Lilian Jayjohn shares extra curriculars with her attendants including her position as an FFA Officer and cheerleading. She is also a part of student council at VCHS. IN her free time, Jayjohn works as at Jenkins Nursing Home caring for the elderly residents of Vinton County. She also dedicates a generous amount of time working with the Wellston VFW. Jayjohn emphasized her eloquent speaking skills and ambition as reasons she wished to be selected as queen.
“I carry charisma, confidence, and I show initiative in working for our community.”, stated Jayjohn.
The Courier would like to extend our congratulations to Lilian Jayjohn, Mika McFadden, and Lydia Nichols on their crowning. We look forward to watching these inspiring young women grow and represent our community as the royalty that they are.
