JACKSON — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include a recommended third dose for individuals with moderate to severe immunosuppression who are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
This includes solid organ transplant recipients or those who are “diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” according to the FDA. This group of eligible individuals is estimated to include less than 3% of the U.S. population and 3% of Ohioans.
Other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose at this time, according to the FDA.
The purpose of the additional dose is to strengthen the immune response when the initial immune response to the primary two-dose vaccine series is likely to be insufficient, according to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP also recommended that the additional dose be given at least 28 days following completion of the primary vaccination series for those that qualify.
“Immunocompromised people are at a much higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and may not develop a sufficient immune response from their primary vaccination series,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health. “These individuals have a reduced ability to fight infections and are particularly vulnerable now as the more contagious and more dangerous delta variant is driving a surge in cases.”
Vanderhoff added, “This additional dose, combined with other prevention strategies including wearing face masks, avoiding crowds and maintaining physical distance, offers another important layer of protection for this small but important population.”
Those that are eligible for the third dose of Pfizer or Moderna include:
Individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
Individuals who have received a solid organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
If you are unsure whether or not you meet the above criteria, consult with your physician.
Immunocompromised people (including those who receive an additional mRNA dose) should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.
The CDC recommends that they should continue to follow ongoing prevention measures, as should everyone else, including wearing a mask; staying six feet apart from others outside their household; avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces and close contacts with immunocompromised people are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.
“These additional doses for immunocompromised persons are not booster doses and should not be confused with booster doses,” explained Mikie Strite, an epidemiologist with the Jackson County Health Department. “The third dose is considered part of the initial vaccination series for people who have not mounted an adequate immune response.”
Strite said, “At this time, additional booster doses are not authorized or recommended for any individuals based upon waning immunity over time. The need for and timing of a COVID-19 booster dose has not been established says the FDA. If you fall into one of the categories listed above or have been told by your physician that you are immunocompromised, please visit one of the many local providers of COVID vaccines to receive your third dose.”
The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) provides COVID-19 immunizations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The health department can also arrange to stay open after regular business hours to serve you upon your request and can come to your home to immunize you upon your invitation. Call 740-286-5094 to schedule an appointment.
