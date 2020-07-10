During this time when families have found themselves more isolated, it is important to reach out to others to find help and support.
Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), a Caregiver Telephone Support Group has been developed for the ten counties the Agency serves which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
The next call will take place on Thursday, July 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The telephone support group is offered monthly on the third Thursday of each month.
If you are interested in learning more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7 or to register for the next call, please call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7. She can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277, extension 215, or you can also e-mail info@aaa7.org.
In order to receive the conference call information for the call, you must pre-register prior to July 16.
All family caregivers are welcome and invited to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.